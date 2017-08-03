Vasyli seeking bail

One week after the appellate court quashed her conviction for the murder of her husband, Donna Vasyli appeared before the Supreme Court yesterday seeking bail pending her retrial, which has been set for January 29, 2018.

Supreme Court Justice Bernard Turner, who heard the application in chambers yesterday, is expected to give his decision this morning.

In October 2015, Vasyli was unanimously convicted of the murder of her podiatrist husband, Philip, who was found stabbed to death inside their locked home in the exclusive Old Fort Bay enclave on March 24, 2015.

Vasyli, 57, who no longer appears frail, was shackled at

the feet and her hands were cuffed in front, allowing her to shield her face from the cameras.

Outside court, her lawyer, Murrio Ducille, who appeared along with Elliot Lockhart QC, said that he argued that Vasyli was not a flight risk, had ties to the jurisdiction and had previously abided by the terms of her bail.

Vasyli was released on $200,000 bail four months after her arrest for the murder over concerns about her health.

She had lost a considerable amount of weight in the months before her release.

Prosecutor Algernon Allen Jr., who appeared with Destiny McKinney, argued against Vasyli’s release on bail.

Although the appellate tribunal of Court of Appeal President Dame Anita Allen and Justices of Appeal Jon Isaacs and Stella Crane-Scott unanimously agreed that the conviction should be tossed, they did so for different reasons.

For their part, Allen and Isaacs determined that the trial judge had made technical errors in his summation to the jury.

However, Crane-Scott said that the prosecution’s case against Vasyli “was inconclusive”, making the verdict unsafe.

As a result of her assessment of the prosecution’s case, Crane-Scott did not think a retrial was necessary.