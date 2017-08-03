Gibson in custody

Authorities will decide in “due course” whether to bring any charges against former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Minister of Labour and National Insurance Shane Gibson, who was held in police custody overnight.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle confirmed last night that the investigation was ongoing, but would not say where Gibson was being held.

The former minister’s attorney, Anthony McKinney, said police informed Gibson that a decision will be made by noon today.

McKinney said police requested a meeting with Gibson at the Central Detective Unit (CDU).

“And he did as requested,” McKinney said.

Gibson and McKinney entered CDU at 9:44 a.m.

“He was met by two officers,” the attorney continued. “At that time he was advised that he was being taken into custody and asked if he understood what was happening. He indicated to them that he did.

“Then he was taken into an interview room and he was interviewed by three officers, one asking the questions and two observing.

“The interview is completed and he is being detained overnight, and we are advised that he may be given an indication by the police whether they are going to charge him or otherwise tomorrow at noon.”

McKinney said he requested that police release Gibson for the night until a decision on the matter is made.

“That (making that request) goes without saying, but there you have it,” he said.

“They more or less indicated from the jump that, that would not be the course that they would be taking, i.e. releasing him.”

Gibson was questioned from 10 a.m. to around 1 p.m., according to his lawyer.

McKinney said his assistant, Owen Wells, also sat with Gibson during the interview.

“We will not restrict our capacity to defend him to just myself and Owen Wells,” he added.

When asked about Gibson’s demeanor, McKinney said, “He was very calm and very careful in his approach in whatever it is he is dealing with.

“He is not a bombastic person. He’s easy to get along with and certainly had no difficulties in the interview.”

McKinney did not indicate what police questioned Gibson about.

“Well, obviously the interview, because of where it was being held, has a criminal aspect to it and the issues that are being probed were placed before him,” McKinney said.

“And he, I think, did as he was expected to do, and that is answer the questions.”

McKinney also did not indicate where Gibson was being held last night.

Gibson is the fourth former PLP parliamentarian to be arrested by police.

Former Nassau Village MP Dion Smith was arrested in May in connection with a theft probe at the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation. He spent the night in custody but was released the next day.

Police have since determined that no wrongdoing occurred in that matter.

Former PLP minister Kenred Dorsett was arrested and charged with four counts of extortion, four counts of bribery and one count of misconduct in public office.

Former PLP Senator Frank Smith was also arrested and charged with 13 counts of extortion, one count of attempted extortion and one count of bribery.

Gibson was first elected to Parliament in 2002 and was again elected in 2007 and 2012.

He was swept out of office, along with the majority of his parliamentary colleagues in the PLP, in the May 2017 general election.