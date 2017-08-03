Donna Vasyli granted bail

A judge today set bail at $250,000 for a woman previously convicted of murdering her husband in their home.

Donna Vasyli, 57, was convicted of the May 2015 murder of her husband Australian podiatrist Philip Vasyli and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The conviction was overturned on appeal last week and a retrial was ordered.

She was on $200,000 bail prior to her murder conviction in October 2015.