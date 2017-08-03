Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Breaking News:

Donna Vasyli granted bail

ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Aug 03, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

A judge today set bail at $250,000 for a woman previously convicted of murdering her husband in their home.

Donna Vasyli, 57, was convicted of the May 2015 murder of her husband Australian podiatrist Philip Vasyli and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The conviction was overturned on appeal last week and a retrial was ordered.

She was on $200,000 bail prior to her murder conviction in October 2015.

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links