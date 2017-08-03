Date:
Breaking News:

Shane Gibson charged

  Police officers escorted Shane Gibson to court today.


Published: Aug 03, 2017

Former Minister of Labour and National Insurance Shane Gibson was arraigned in a magistrate’s court today with 16 counts of bribery and 15 counts of extortion.

Gibson was also charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit extortion, two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery and a single count of misconduct in public office.

It is alleged that Gibson exhorted a total of $610,000 from Johnathan Ash sometime between January 2 and April 3.

As it relates to the bribery charges, he is also accused of soliciting $610,000 from Ash.

Gibson is further accused of conspiring to extort another $500,000 from Ash.

At times, Gibson closed his eyes as Magistrate Subusola Swain read the charges against him.

The matter was adjourned to October 3.

The former minister was remanded to prison. However, Gibson’s attorney, Damian Gomez, QC, told reporters he intends to apply for bail in the Supreme Court today.

Scores of PLP supporters gathered outside court. They screamed, “PLP, all the way” as Gibson limped inside.

Gibson's attorney told The Nassau Guardian that Gibson injured his foot during a recent boating trip. With the assistance of officers, Gibson, who was handcuffed, hopped up the steps of the magistrate’s court.

Former ministers Jerome Fitzgerald and Melanie Griffin supported Gibson in court. Family members were also there.

