UPDATE: Gibson granted bail

Less than one hour after he was charged in a magistrate’s court today, former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Minister Shane Gibson was granted $40,000 bail in the Supreme Court.

Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson heard the bail application.

The court did not impose any travel restrictions on Gibson nor it it require him to surrender his travel documents.

Gibson, the former minister of labor and national insurance, was charged with 16 counts of bribery, 15 counts of extortion, two counts of conspiracy to commit extortion, two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery and a single count of misconduct in public office.

It is alleged that Gibson exhorted a total of $610,000 from Johnathan Ash sometime between January 2 and April 3.

As it relates to the bribery charges, he is accused of soliciting the same amount.



Gibson is further accused of conspiring to extort another $500,000 from Ash.



Damian Gomez, QC, is representing him.











