PSA hoping for August payout

Officers who worked extended hours in 2013 hope to receive their second overtime payout by the end of August, when back-to-school preparations will be the focus of thousands of Bahamian families, according to Police Staff Association Executive Chairman Sergeant Sunny Miller.

Speaking to The Nassau Guardian, Miller said the association remains mindful of the Ministry of National Security’s efforts to roll out its crime-fighting initiatives to combat the scourge of crime facing the country, but based on meetings with Minister of National Security Marvin Dames last month, the association was told the second round of payments could be made in September.

“In speaking with the minister, we are very hopeful that it can be done by the end of August,” Miller said.

"That would be greatly appreciated, considering we have back-to-school coming up.

"I know he said he would get onto the minister of finance and prime minister, and then get back to us.

“However, this week is basically gone, and with a whole lot going on, we kind of want to give him a month to do such – to give us a definitive timeframe.

“And, we are well aware of what’s going on and the efforts being made to address crime.”

In line with its pledge to honor the financial commitments to police officers who worked overtime, the Minnis administration budgeted $5.6 million for overtime pay for officers.

Police officers who were entitled received their first round of payments on May 29.

In 2013, officers were called upon to work 12-hour shifts in response to increased levels of crime.

In 2014, the PSA took legal action against the government seeking compensation after months of failed negotiations.

Police won their suit in the Supreme Court.

The court ordered that the officers be compensated.

However, the Christie administration appealed. The officers won last May.

Days before the election, former Prime Minister Perry Christie promised to pay officers.

He said the first payment would be made on May 29 and the second payment would be made in the next budget cycle.

The then opposition Free National Movement (FNM) said an FNM administration would ensure officers are paid the millions of dollars owed to them.