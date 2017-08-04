Christian Council: Political parties should declare finances too

Bahamas Christian Council (BCC) President Bishop Delton Fernander said if the church has to publically declare its finances, political parties should too.

“We are asking that all political parties, as they have asked the church to declare their finances, they should move to declare their finances,” Fernander said.

“They are also not for profit organizations.”

Fernander said the government is “strong-arming” churches with regard to producing its financial records.

But he said the church will comply.

“Definitely we will comply, but we want to make it clear that we are going to fight for separation of church and state,” he said.

On July 29, the government gazetted a notice listing hundreds of non-profit organizations who have 14 days from the date of the publication of the list to become compliant.

The notice said that people who own, control or direct any of the organizations are required to provide the name, address in The Bahamas and contact details of the non-profit organizations and the purpose, objectives and activities of the organization.

It requested the identity of the individuals who own, control or direct the organization, including senior officer, directors and trustees, as well as the date of prior registration and, if applicable, de-registration of the organization.

The notice also stated that organizations are required to produce annual financial statements (or consolidated statements) or other financial statements that show and explain its transactions within and outside The Bahamas that are sufficiently detailed to show that its funds have been used in a manner consistent with its purposes, objectives and activities, along with the source of the gross annual income of the organization.

Fernander said the list was “very partisan”.

“Not all denominations were listed,” he said.

“I think we are all churches. If we are all churches and we are asked to disclose, we should all be asked to disclose. This is dividing the church.

“Making some members of the church body acceptable and others unacceptable. As the Christian Council president we need a level playing field.”