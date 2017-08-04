Pinder: BPSU watching budget cuts

The Bahamas Public Service Union (BPSU) will remain “watchful” of the government’s efforts to cut expenditure in its ministries by 10 percent and hopes that, as part of the review of resources, it will restructure staff to ensure qualified employees are not overlooked, according to BPSU President John Pinder.

Pinder said there have been no complaints thus far from his members about their jobs being threatened.

The BPSU represents over 15,000 public servants.

The union president said he has a good relationship with public service officials and understands that where the government seeks to tighten up staff, these will include contract workers, and those who have either been reengaged after retirement or those nearing retirement.

“As it relates to the staff, I guess you can call it downsizing of staff whose contracts had expired, because I have no complaint from any of our members that their jobs were threatened or that they were given any letter of termination,” Pinder said.

“I think what is happening is a number of persons’ contracts have come to an end and the government is not renewing those.

“So, people look at that as being terminated or the government is downsizing, or really rightsizing some of the government agencies.

“I know that my members are protected by the industrial agreement we have in place.

“And, there is a process involved in trying to terminate or rightsize or downsize any of the government agencies.”

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced the expenditure cuts and a public hiring freeze, as well as the government’s plans to not renew any contracts for salaries that exceed $100,000 a year.

The backdrop to the measures is international credit ratings agency Moody’s review of The Bahamas’ Baa3 credit rating.

Moody’s has the country’s credit rating on review for downgrade.

There have already been staff cuts in the Ministry of Tourism.

The ministry reduced its headcount abroad by 12, as it merged several of its overseas offices.

Eleven employees at the Ministry of Tourism on Grand Bahama were made redundant on Tuesday.

The government said the budget cuts are not intended to impact necessary services, but target wasteful spending.

Pinder said there are too many qualified individuals who are fulfilling roles that are far below their capabilities and vice versa.

“There is an ongoing human resource audit of the public service,” he noted.

“There are a number of persons who are not working based on their job description or based on their skills, and in some cases their academic qualifications.

“A number of persons are confused, frustrated and stressed out over the fact that they are qualified to carry out a particular task in the workplace, but are not given an opportunity to.

“... These are things we need to iron out in the public service.”

However, Pinder said if his members’ jobs are threatened without the proper process being followed, inclusive of consultations, the union will “do what it has to do”.