Wilchcombe wants Minnis to stop GB job cuts

Former Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe is calling on Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis to “intervene” after the Ministry of Tourism on Grand Bahama made 11 employees redundant on Tuesday.

Wilchcombe told The Nassau Guardian that the job cuts came at a time when the island’s economy is “sluggish” and said while he understands the desire to make the ministry better, the government must be mindful that it is causing pain and hurt to the Bahamian people.

“Just recently, the government announced that it would pump funding into the recovery efforts of the Grand Lucayan, a decision that I welcome by the way, but I contend that if we can find millions for that effort, certainly we’re able to find much less than a half of a million to avoid putting 13 more Grand Bahamians on the unemployment line,” Wilchcombe said yesterday.

“Again, we must be mindful of the tremendous problems in Grand Bahama now and the tremendous impact that these decisions will have on families and on communities.

“The government has already said that there is a freeze on hiring as a part of its new fiscal measures and so, therefore, there should not be any expectation for additional employment for the next year.

“We also understand that a new minister has the chair of minister of tourism and I accept all of that.

“He has plans that he issued a statement on that says what he wants to do and we pray that it brings positive results for the tourism industry.

“But we must always be mindful that no plan should bring hurt or pain on individuals who have given so much to this country and particularly those individuals who have been assisting to build the tourism brand.

“I dare say that such decisions are not unifying The Bahamas by inflicting more hurt and pain.

“We’re on an island that, several months ago agreed that it’s the people’s time.

“So I think we have to think about the pain that we’re causing and how you do it.”

Wilchcombe said overall it was a bad time to fire the workers who he believes may now become a burden to the social services ministry.

He said the sudden termination of people who started at the ministry less than a year ago seems political.

He even mentioned that he has extended contracts beyond retirement in certain cases and suggested those cases be looked at before new hires.

“The government has to sometimes suck it up,” he said.

“Sometimes we have to suck it up in reality.

“That’s what you do.

“We’re responsible for people and we hired Bahamians and I wish to reiterate, we hired Bahamians, not PLPs or FNMs, Bahamians.

“They were hired, they were employed, they were planning careers and given opportunities.

“So I’m just asking for the prime minister to let us be mindful and please intervene and let’s just stop the process right now.”

Wilchcombe said while he supports the minister’s attempt to try to make tourism more successful, he does not and cannot support hurting people.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Tourism announced that it intends to undertake a difficult process which involves reassignments, dissolution of certain departments, repatriations, retirement and terminations.

“Unfortunately, a component of this plan is a workforce reduction strategy that must be executed as we strive towards creating a leaner and more streamlined and efficient organization,” the ministry said.