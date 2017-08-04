Date:
Donna Vasyli granted bail

  • Police officers escort Donna Vasyli into the Supreme Court. AHVIA J. CAMPBELL

  • Donna Vasyli leaves court yesterday after being granted bail. TORRELL GLINTON

ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Aug 04, 2017

Donna Vasyli was yesterday freed on $250,000 bail pending her retrial for the murder of her husband, respected Australian podiatrist Philip Vasyli, who was found stabbed to death in their Old Fort Bay home on March 24, 2015.

Vasyli, 57, was sentenced to 20 years in prison almost two years ago, but her conviction was overturned by three Court of Appeal judges last week.

A retrial was ordered by the majority of them.

She is due to be retried in the Supreme Court on January 29, 2018.

Vasyli cried out in joy at the court’s decision. Her son, Aron, was present in court.

Justice Bernard Turner noted Vasyli had adhered to the conditions of her $200,000 bail prior to the trial that ultimately led to her conviction.

The bail conditions stipulate that Vasyli must be electronically monitored and report to the Lyford Cay Police Station on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays by 6 p.m.

Another condition is that she must live with her daughter at Lily Pond in Old Fort Bay and must remain within 100 feet of that home between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Vasyli must also surrender all travel documents, if they are not already in the possession of the court, and she must seek prior court approval to divest herself of any real or substantial property belonging to herself or her late husband’s estate.

Quick Links