Gibson on bribery extortion charges

Former Minister of Labour and National Insurance Shane Gibson was yesterday accused of getting $610,000 in kickbacks from a private citizen, who had a multimillion-dollar contract with the ousted Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) government.

Gibson was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit extortion, two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, 15 counts of extortion, 16 counts of bribery and one count of misconduct in public office.

Gibson, 55, of Lake Cunningham Estates, became the third member of the former government who has been charged with alleged corrupt practices while in office.

He was on crutches when he went into the Nassau Street Police Station, but he limped into the South Street Magistrates’ Court Complex without them, his hands cuffed behind his back.

Supporters cheered “PLP all the way” as Gibson passed them.

Prosecutors allege that Gibson, between January 2, 2017 and April 30, 2017, accepted $610,000 in bribes from Jonathan Ash for using his influence to approve outstanding payments owed to Ash by the government.

In relation to the extortion charges, Gibson is accused of demanding $610,000 from Ash between February 7, 2017 and March 30, 2017.

He was also charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit extortion between the same dates.

It is alleged he conspired with another to demand $250,000 from Ash.

The second conspiracy count alleges that Gibson and another received the $250,000 from Ash.

On the conspiracy to commit bribery counts, prosecutors allege that on two occasions between January 2, 2017 and April 30, 2017 Gibson and another solicited an inducement for approving outstanding payments to Ash.

Gibson was not required to enter pleas to the charges, as prosecutors intend to try the case in the Supreme Court.

In court, Gibson had the encouragement of his relatives and former Cabinet colleagues, Jerome Fitzgerald, Melanie Griffin and Keith Bell.

Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain allowed Gibson to sit due to his injured ankle, which his attorney Anthony McKinney, QC, quipped was “not the result of any brutality”.

Attorney Alex Dorsett, another member of the legal team, stood symbolically in Gibson’s place.

The magistrate and other members of the gallery fanned themselves in hopes of getting relief from the sweltering heat, as the building’s air conditioner has been out of service for the entire week.

During the proceedings, a police officer gave napkins to onlookers to wipe the sweat from their faces.

Gibson returns to court on October 3 for the service of a voluntary bill of indictment, which will transfer the matter to the Supreme Court.

Swain said that she was unable to grant bail to the charges.

However, Damian Gomez, QC, put the court on notice that Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson was waiting to hear the bail application.

Grant-Thompson set bail at $40,000 with two sureties during the application, which were presented by Wayne Munroe, QC.