Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Chinese restaurant owner admits shooting at man
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Aug 05, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

A Chinese businessman who fired a warning shot at a man whose car had broken down on his property was yesterday fined $150 after pleading guilty to wantonly discharging a firearm.

Rongwei Xin, the owner of Joyful House Restaurant at West End Avenue, off Market Street, was arraigned on the charge before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

Tito Ferguson’s car was in the parking lot of the restaurant on July 27. Xin confronted him and demanded that he move his vehicle because the parking lot was reserved for his customers.

When Ferguson did not move his vehicle, Xin produced a shotgun and fired it at him.

Inspector Claudette McKenzie prosecuted.

 

 


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links