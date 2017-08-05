Chinese restaurant owner admits shooting at man

A Chinese businessman who fired a warning shot at a man whose car had broken down on his property was yesterday fined $150 after pleading guilty to wantonly discharging a firearm.

Rongwei Xin, the owner of Joyful House Restaurant at West End Avenue, off Market Street, was arraigned on the charge before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

Tito Ferguson’s car was in the parking lot of the restaurant on July 27. Xin confronted him and demanded that he move his vehicle because the parking lot was reserved for his customers.

When Ferguson did not move his vehicle, Xin produced a shotgun and fired it at him.

Inspector Claudette McKenzie prosecuted.



