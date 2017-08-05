Court case adjourned due to heat

Unbearable conditions in the magistrates’ courts forced the adjournment of the trial of a Royal Bahamas Defence Force marine.

Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain told Doswell Coakley that his gun, ammunition and counterfeit possession trial could not proceed due to the “inhumane conditions” in the court.

The air conditioner in the South Street Magistrates’ Court Complex has not been working for several weeks, forcing courts to adjourn early.

Coakley, 21, of Killdeer Drive, Monastery Park, was arrested on May 21 when police stopped his car and allegedly found a 9mm pistol that was loaded with nine bullets.

The officers allegedly found 40 rounds of ammunition, 32 forged $US20 notes, and tools for counterfeiting when they searched Coakley’s residence.

Coakley’s trial is now set for October 2.

Ryszard Humes represents Coakley.



