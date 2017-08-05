Turnquest: BOB can go after whoever owes

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest indicated that the government will not interfere with the new board at Bank of The Bahamas (BOB) or its ability to go after those who owe the bank significant sums.

During BOB’s annual general meeting on Wednesday, it was revealed that $166 million in toxic loans would go into Bahamas Resolve Ltd. The government agreed to that decision, according to a release from BOB.

“We are the major shareholder of the bank,” Turnquest said yesterday.

“Our position has increased to a point where we are certainly not happy. However, it is necessary in order to ensure that the depositors are protected and bring the bank to profitability and protect the shareholders.

“We’ve taken a position that should have been taken, quite frankly, when the first transaction was done with Resolve, which was to remove the toxic loans so that we can quantify them and work on them in a dedicated way and free the bank up.

“We have full confidence in the board of directors who were elected and the plan that they are putting forward.”

Wayne Aranha was appointed chairman of the board.

In 2014, the Christie administration created a new company called Bahamas Resolve Ltd to take over $100 million in bad commercial debt from BOB.

Resolve is a wholly government owned corporation with the sole task of realizing the full potential of the loan assets taken over from BOB. According to the government, Resolve is expected to operate for 10 years, with a review thereafter.

As for whether the board will go after politically connected people or anyone who owes money, Turnquest said, “The board is doing its review of past practices, as well as circumstances that may warrant a review.

“Those are decisions that they will make based upon their own experience and advice and whatever council they may decide.

“The loans will be transferred to Resolve. We will work diligently to collect on those on behalf of the Bahamian people.”

Turnquest also noted that it is not necessary for the government to establish a select committee into BOB at this time.

In opposition, then Opposition Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis promised that the party intended to call for the appointment of a select committee in the House of Assembly to conduct a review of BOB.

“At this point, we now have the ability to determine what has happened,” Turnquest said.

“So the need for a select committee from the point of view of opposition as we were in is not necessary at this time.

“It does not necessarily mean that at some point it may come back if we decide that we want to expose certain things to the public.

“If that becomes necessary and we find that there is something we feel needs to be fully aired and debated in public. At this point we want the directors to have the ability to do their job.”



