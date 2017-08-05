Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Wilchcombe still mulling PLP chairmanship run
SLOAN SMITH
Guardian Staff Reporter
sloan@nasguard.com

Published: Aug 05, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) MP Obie Wilchcombe is set to announce his plans on whether he will run for chairman of the party in the next two weeks.

“I’m looking at all circumstances right now,” Wilchcombe said in a recent interview with The Guardian.

“I hope to make a decision within two weeks.

“There are some offers that have been put on the table that I certainly have to look at, but, of course, I believe in serving the people, and so within two weeks I intend to make some announcement.”

In May, Wilchcombe announced his interest in running for chairman of the party at its next convention.

Wilchcombe previously served as PLP chairman in the 1990s.

PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts has said he will not seek the party’s chairman position at the next convention.

Roberts said that while Wilchcombe did not request his support, he has it.

 


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links