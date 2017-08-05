Wilchcombe still mulling PLP chairmanship run

Former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) MP Obie Wilchcombe is set to announce his plans on whether he will run for chairman of the party in the next two weeks.

“I’m looking at all circumstances right now,” Wilchcombe said in a recent interview with The Guardian.

“I hope to make a decision within two weeks.

“There are some offers that have been put on the table that I certainly have to look at, but, of course, I believe in serving the people, and so within two weeks I intend to make some announcement.”

In May, Wilchcombe announced his interest in running for chairman of the party at its next convention.

Wilchcombe previously served as PLP chairman in the 1990s.

PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts has said he will not seek the party’s chairman position at the next convention.

Roberts said that while Wilchcombe did not request his support, he has it.



