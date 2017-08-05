Sir Geoffrey Johnstone passes

Former leader of the United Bahamian Party (UBP), veteran attorney and “great Bahamian patriot” Sir Geoffrey Johnstone died yesterday at Doctors Hospital after a brief illness.

He was 89.

Sir Geoffrey was first elected to the House of Assembly in November 1962.

He served as the member of Parliament for the Eastern District of New Providence and was returned to Parliament as the member for Montagu in 1967.

Sir Geoffrey was later elected as the leader of the opposition in 1970 and served in that capacity until July 1971.

Tributes about the former minister flooded in, memorializing him as a “giant of a man”, and a “nation-builder”.

Former Governor General Sir Arthur Foulkes described Sir Geoffrey as a political rival and a friend.

He said Sir Geoffrey gave brilliant service to his

country for many years and in many ways.

“Sir Geoffrey was a very charming and polished gentleman and a skilful and charismatic politician,” Sir Arthur said.

“I know because he and I were candidates on opposite sides in the same constituency in the 1962 general election. He won and I lost. But we became friends.

“At the time of the dramatic events which resulted in a major realignment of politics in the early seventies Sir Geoffrey was at the center of things.

“It was fortuitous that he had just become leader of the opposition and leader of the United Bahamian Party in 1970 during the political upheaval which began that year.

“Sir Geoffrey was one of the few among the leadership in his party at the time who recognized that a new political era had come to The Bahamas and he was willing to play a positive part in the transition.”

Sir Arthur said it was because of Sir Geoffrey’s efforts that the UBP was disbanded and the Free National Movement was able to assume the role as the official opposition.

“Sir Geoffrey was a prince of a man, a great Bahamian patriot and nation-builder who served his country passionately, nobly and honorably,” Sir Arthur added.

“The nation owes him a great debt of gratitude.”

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham also reminisced on Sir Geoffry’s role in the FNM.

“He gave up more political capital than anyone else to create the Free National Movement,” Ingraham said.

“In doing so he presided over the dissolution of his party; gave up his position as leader of the opposition and relinquished his safe parliamentary seat, Montagu, to facilitate the creation of the Free National Movement.

“Well respected and admired by his colleagues, Sir Geoffrey actively persuaded many of his former colleagues to also give up their seats in the House of Assembly so as to ensure the successful development of a strong two-party system in our country.

“We owe him a tremendous debt of gratitude.”

Ingraham said he benefitted greatly from Sir Geoffrey’s knowledge, experience, influence and fundraising prowess.

“I remember fondly, time spent with Sir Geoffrey, whether at his renowned Christmas parties or fishing on his boat,” Ingraham added.

“Most recently Delores and I visited with him at his home late last year when he was already in declining health.

“Delores joins me in expressing sincerest condolences to Lady Anne Johnstone and to the extended family on the passing of Sir Geoffrey,” he said.

Under the Ingraham administration, Sir Geoffrey served as chairman of the Hotel Corporation of The Bahamas and as deputy to the governor general, acting in that capacity on a number of occasions.

He also served as non-resident ambassador to Chile, Argentina and Uruguay.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis also expressed condolences to the family and friends of Sir Geoffrey.

“Sir Geoffrey was a nation-builder, who loved his country and served The Bahamas in both public and private life,” Minnis said.

“I express gratitude for his service to The Bahamas and to the Free National Movement.”

Former Cabinet Minister George Smith, one of the signatories of the Bahamian constitution, also shared one of his fond memories with Sir Geoffrey.

“What I fondly remember about him was in the lead up to independence in 1973, a reporter asked him what he would like to see and he made a comment that he would have preferred to remain British,” he said.

“But when he feels the balmy breezes of The Bahamas and these suns of isle then he sees that it is that, that he thinks of as home.

“So though he wanted The Bahamas to remain British, when he felt the breeze of The Bahamas and the warmth of the sun and all that, The Bahamas for him was home.”

Smith said though he regrets his passing, he knows Sir Geoffrey lived “a very rewarding life and thousands of people have benefited from his life”.

“I know he has enriched the legal profession as he did when he was in politics,” he said.

“...He will be remembered lovingly and warmly.”

Sir Geoffrey, a senior partner of Higgs and Johnson from 1968 to 1998, was a member of The Bahamas bar for nearly 70 years. He also served as president of The Bahamas Bar Association.

Sean McWeeney, QC, a former attorney general and current partner at Graham Thompson law firm, described Sir Geoffrey as a lawyer with considerable intellectual depth.

“He was very charismatic individual with a winning personality,” McWeeney said in a statement.

“Sir Geoffrey’s name may not be known to the younger lawyers in our firm but he was held in the highest regard not only as a Bahamian patriot and statesman but as a lawyer of enormous ability, especially in the areas of trusts, estates and conveyancing.

“He was, in every sense of the term, a lawyer’s lawyer. It was widely known at the Bar that he would spend as much time meticulously researching a $10 legal problem as he would a $10 million problem.

“He was a man of very considerable intellectual depth and unimpeachable integrity in the practice of law.”



