PLP to ‘soon’ demonstrate

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Interim Leader Philip Brave Davis said yesterday that he was “appalled and outraged” that former PLP Cabinet Minister Shane Gibson, who had injured his foot, was “dragged” into court “hobbling” and said PLPs will soon be called upon to demonstrate over such “inhumane acts”.

“I was appalled and outraged at the way Shane Gibson, my former Cabinet colleague, was dealt with by the police today (Thursday),” the opposition leader said in a statement.

“It was obvious that the man was in physical pain.

“I am advised that he is recently recovering from surgery. It appears that none of this was taken into account as he was dragged to court, hobbling this afternoon.

“In fact, he had crutches medically ordered because of his condition and they were deliberately taken away by the police.”

When Gibson presented himself to the Central Detective Unit (CDU) to meet with police on Wednesday morning, he limped into the station, his attorney Anthony McKinney told The Nassau Guardian.

The next day, after he was transported to the magistrates’ courts, Gibson exited a police car using crutches. He used those crutches to enter the nearby police station.

A short time later he exited the station in handcuffs and no crutches. He had to hop up the stairs to court.

McKinney told The Guardian, and later the court, that Gibson had injured his foot during a recent boating trip and that it was “not the result of any brutality”. McKinney made no mention of surgery.

Davis continued, “His rights did not end upon his detention, arrest or having been charged. It is the enjoyment of rights that preserve the dignity of human existence.

“PLPs and others of goodwill are unsettled about what is taking place and where this is taking this country.

“While we are slave shaming former ministers of the government in non-violent alleged infractions of the law, there has been an avalanche of violence in criminal activities in our island which the Free National Movement has been unable to staunch.

“It is simply shameful what transpired today (Thursday). The appropriate legal redress must follow.

“The PLPs are going to be asked to come together shortly to demonstrate our contempt for these inhumane actions.”

On Thursday, Gibson was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit extortion, two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, 15 counts of extortion, 16 counts of bribery and one count of misconduct in public office, 36 counts in total.

An hour later, Supreme Court Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson granted Gibson bail in the amount of $40,000. He was not required to surrender his travel documents.

McKinney, QC, Wayne Munroe, QC, Damian Gomez, QC, attorney Owen Wells and attorney Alex Dorsett represent Gibson.

Gibson is the fourth PLP parliamentarian to be arrested by police and the third to be charged.

Former Nassau Village MP Dion Smith was arrested in May in connection with a theft probe at the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation. He spent the night in custody but was released the next day.

Police have since determined that no wrongdoing occurred in that matter.

Former PLP minister Kenred Dorsett was arrested and charged with four counts of extortion, four counts of bribery and one count of misconduct in public office.

Former PLP Senator Frank Smith was also arrested and charged with 13 counts of extortion, one count of attempted extortion and one count of bribery.



