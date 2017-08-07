Miller-Uibo cruises into women’s 400m final

LONDON, England – Shaunae Miller-Uibo is into the final of the women’s 400 meters (m) at the world championships – her fourth straight at the global level of athletics.

The Bahamian Olympic Champion breezed into another final today, winning her semi-final heat in 50.36 seconds to move into the final with the third fastest time. The final, which is setting up to be a classic battle between Miller-Uibo and American Allyson Felix, is expected to be one of the marquee races of the 16th International Association of Athletic Associations’ (IAAF) World Championships, currently ongoing in London, England.

As she has done all weekend, Miller-Uibo bypassed the media after the race, understandably to stay focused on the prize, and to rest for today. She’s going after double gold in these world championships, and will begin her journey in the women’s 200m tomorrow.

Her effort at the Olympic Stadium today was all about ensuring her spot in the final of the women’s 400m though.

Miller-Uibo finished second to Felix at the 2015 Beijing World Championships, dove past her in the Olympic final last year, and now it’s time for round three.

The final is set for 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday night, 4:50 p.m. back in The Bahamas. Miller-Uibo will run out of lane seven, and Felix will be in lane five.

In her semi-final heat today, Miller-Uibo got out to her usual fast start, breezed past American Quanera Hayes on the back stretch, stayed tall on the back curve and cruised to victory on the home stretch.

Jamaican Stephenie Ann McPherson was second in that semi-final heat, in a season’s best time of 50.56 seconds, and Hayes, the world number two, settled for third, in 50.71 seconds.

Just the top two finishers and the next two fastest times out of the semi-finals qualified for Wednesday night’s final. Hayes was edged out by Jamaican Shericka Jackson, who finished third behind Miller-Uibo and Felix at the past two global championships, by a hundredth of a second for the final qualifying spot.

Salwa Eid Naser, of Bahrain, was the surprise top qualifier for the final, winning her semi-final heat in a national record time of 50.08 seconds. Felix was second in that heat, and qualified second for the final, in 50.12 seconds.

Miller-Uibo qualified third, and American Phyllis Francis won the third semi-final heat and qualified fourth overall, in 50.37 seconds.

The women’s 400m final will feature three Jamaicans, two Americans, Miller-Uibo, Eid Naser, of Bahrain, and Kabange Mupopo, of Zambia.

The race for the gold is expected to come down between Miller-Uibo and Felix though. They have been the two favorites all year, and it will be a stunning upset if neither one of them walk away with the world title.

Felix is aiming for her 10th world title overall, and second straight in the women’s 400m. She is the number two most decorated athlete of all-time at the world championships behind Jamaican Merlene Ottey, but has the most gold.

Miller-Uibo is still working on her first world title, and is aiming to become just the seventh athlete worldwide to ever win a world youth, world junior and senior world title in the same event. If she wins gold tonight, she will be just the second to accomplish that feat starting off with the world junior title.

Whatever transpires, it is expected to be another classic battle between Miller-Uibo and Felix in the women’s 400m.



