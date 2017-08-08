Sands: Reworking NHI will take several months

Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands said yesterday it will take another few months at least to rework National Health Insurance (NHI) in order for the universal healthcare scheme to properly function and offer Bahamians a basic level of care.

“I would imagine it will take a few months to get everything working reasonably smoothly,” Sands said.

“There will be additional patients who want to sign on.

“There will be additional providers who want to sign on.

“We will have to ink relationships with laboratories and pharmaceutical providers or pharmacies.

“We then have to plan a proper catastrophic care package to determine how much any individual will benefit, and for what and where they can get those benefits.

“There will also have to be in place the appropriate monitoring for safety, quality, appropriateness and for legality.”

Sands has called the Christie administration’s rollout of NHI days ahead of the general election “unfortunate”.

He pledged to scale back and revamp the program in partnership with stakeholders, a move welcomed by the Bahamas Insurance Association (BIA).

The Christie administration introduced the enrolment and primary care phase of NHI on May 1.

It did so with no public insurer in place and no means of funding the program.

Sands said Bahamians were led to believe the scheme would deliver on more than it has.

He said, for example, the pharmaceutical benefits have yet to be negotiated.

He also said patients identified as having medical problems which require more than primary care still have to be fed into the “overburdened” existing secondary and tertiary healthcare system.

“Those patients now find [that] what had to happen was they had to then be referred to a primary care doctor outside of the NHI system — in Princess Margaret Hospital or the Public Hospitals Authority system — to then get a referral for secondary or tertiary care,” Sands said.

“So, this was a logistic hiccup that had to be corrected.”

Additionally, Sands said the government and the NHI board must determine how to coordinate benefits for patients who have NHI and private insurance.

The NHI board met last Monday and will have an orientation session this week.

Sands said the board has to “dig in” as it has a ton of information to digest, including a complete review of the actions taken before it was constituted.

As it relates to cost and how the government will fund the program, Sands said the issue must be considered thoroughly and a determination made as to the most appropriate direction to take.

Meanwhile, the Minnis administration has budgeted $40 million towards the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) for this fiscal year, another $40 million in 2018/2019, and a further $40 million in 2019/2020.

Of the $40 million budgeted, the government intends to spend approximately $10 million on staff and administration, $15 million on primary care services, and another $15 million on catastrophic care, according to Sands.

“So, this board and the soon- to- be empanelled executive will have to walk and chew gum at the same time,” Sands added.