Cooper blasts BPL, calls for nat’l energy policy

Exumas and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper yesterday requested that the government “articulate its national energy policy” in the wake of “unacceptable” and “poor service” from Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) in Exuma.

Cooper said over the past several weeks there have been frequent power outages throughout Exuma that are frustrating residents and visitors.

“The constant power outages in Exuma are impeding growth and investment on the island, stifling our tourism product and reducing the quality of life for residents of Exuma,” Cooper said.

“Little Exuma, for example, was without power from 10 a.m. Wednesday past, well into the night.

“The situation is untenable. I have so far been unable to get a clear explanation of why this is happening and a long-term plan by BPL to resolve the issue, nor a plan to resolve the chronic street light outages.

“This is simply unacceptable. I call on the management and board of BPL to examine on an urgent basis the constant power outages with a view to bringing immediate relief to our citizens and guests.

“Further, I call on the government to articulate its national energy policy inclusive of improving reliability, reducing costs, creating incentives for renewable energy and reverse metering.”

Officials from BPL issued an apology yesterday to customers for the recent outages.

“On August 2, 2017 a fuel line on one of the generators ruptured resulting in a fire that caused damage to some of the engine's electrical wires,” the company said.

“This resulted in less generating capacity and therefore required BPL to commence scheduled outages while carrying out repairs to the affected engine.

“To minimize future occurrences, BPL has secured a temporary power generation unit to meet the island's demands when such incidents occur.

“BPL remains committed to providing safe, reliable and cost-effective electricity supply to its customers and appreciates their patience during this time.”