D’Aguilar: 55% growth in ministry’s staff under former govt

Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar said yesterday employment at the Ministry of Tourism increased by 55 percent under former minister Obie Wilchcombe despite the industry’s failure to grow over the past few years.

“When he took office in 2012 there were 260 employees,” D’Aguilar told The Nassau Guardian.

“When he left, it was 403...and tourism numbers didn’t grow.

“And 22 of [whom] were hired within 20 days of the general election.

“So there were 143 people who were employed.

“While it is all good and well, what that did was also it actually deprived you of valuable marketing dollars. So you’ve got this great situation where you put all these people in the ministry working hard and coming up with great plans, but we don’t have the resources to execute them.

“You couple that with the fact that we’ve actually experienced a reduction in our budget because, obviously, the current financial state of the country, we can’t continue to borrow at the rate we’re borrowing so we face significant reductions.

“The Ministry of Tourism’s budget is reduced by 20 percent. We had to.”

Wilchcombe recently called on Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis to intervene after the Ministry of Tourism on Grand Bahama made 11 employees redundant last Tuesday.

Wilchcombe told The Nassau Guardian the job cuts come at a time when the island’s economy is sluggish.

He said while he understands the desire to make the ministry better, the government must be mindful that it is causing pain and hurt to the Bahamian people.

D’Aguilar hit out at Wilchcombe’s failure to boost the industry.

Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest noted in his budget communication in May that activity in the tourism industry improved only modestly in 2016.

While overall arrivals increased by 2.5 percent to 6.3 million, the significant high value stopover segment of the market barely improved, with air arrivals up by only 0.1 percent to 1.4 million, he pointed out.

“Of course, the latter is the segment that is of particular significance for economic activity and employment in our country. However, the data unfortunately shows that the level of stay-over visitors has essentially remained stagnant over the past 20 years, at or around the level recorded last year,” Turnquest said.

“Such lackluster performance is quite simply unacceptable and pales in comparison to the significant gains recorded in other major tourist destinations in the region.”

The Ministry of Tourism announced last week that it intends to undertake a difficult process which involves reassignments, dissolution of certain departments, repatriations, retirement and terminations.

“We had to come up with a plan that compartmentalizes our marketing dollars, make that a separate budgetary amount rather than the Ministry of Tourism, because you need to protect those funds for the vital overseas marketing that we need to do,” D’Aguilar said.

“And so, that will be a part of my overall plan...how to keep tourism and the marketing of the country properly resourced so that it goes where it’s supposed to and not elsewhere.”