Cooper, DPM at odds over deficit

Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper yesterday questioned whether the Minnis administration misled the Bahamian people about the state of finances it met when it came to office and the extent it needed to borrow, considering the Central Bank of The Bahamas’ latest report on the country’s deficit for the first 10 months of the previous fiscal year.

However, Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said Cooper, the shadow minister of finance, was being deliberately disingenuous and has sought to “mislead the Bahamian people on the basic facts”.

The Central Bank’s monthly economic report for June 2017 revealed the fiscal deficit stood at $284.7 million for the 10-month period (July 1-April 30).

Cooper said when the government put forward two resolutions to borrow a combined $722 million in May it advised that this was to cover a $500 million deficit and the obligations left by the Christie administration.

The government introduced a resolution to borrow $400 million to help finance its projected shortfall for the 2016/2017 fiscal year and a second resolution to borrow $322.4 million for the 2017/2018 fiscal year.

Cooper asked how, even in the most extreme circumstances, an administration could run up an additional “$215 million in deficit spending in 10 days”.

“As the deficit is based on actual disbursements, Mr. Turnquest needs to fully explain what the extra $215 million was used to pay that does not seem to have been run up by the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP),” Cooper said in a statement.

“What bills were encountered by the Minnis administration after the election when the FNM was supposedly tightly monitoring fiscal controls, or was the estimated $500 million an exaggeration?

“As Mr. Turnquest knows, government accounting is done on a cash basis so backlogged bills that had yet to be paid should not have been factored into the deficit.

“The deficit represents actual spending and not what bills were left due or that the government wished to pay, as this is a natural consequence of all governments when control changes hands — to meet some bills unpaid — as was the case when the PLP took over from the Ingraham administration in 2012.”

Turnquest, who was contacted for comment, said while Cooper acknowledges that in a cash basis accounting system bills are only recorded when paid, liabilities incurred must still be accounted for and provisions made to pay them as they become due or are demanded.

“To be frank, I am appalled at the suggestion that the bills incurred in the period from May 10 to June 30 had much of anything to do with the current administration, given the massive amount of bills discovered and those that were undisclosed and popped up,” Turnquest said.

“The fact is that prudent cash management is an absolute must given the lack of fiscal control exercised by the former administration.

“During the budget debate my colleagues outlined line after line of fiscal abuse and waste, yet the shadow finance minister is unashamed to raise his head.

“I had hoped he would be different, but I suppose the PLP message remains the same, unapologetic and shameless.”

Turnquest said the practice of deliberately holding payments at year-end to take advantage of inherent weaknesses of a cash basis system, as well as the underreporting of liabilities incurred, is “misleading and dangerous”.

He insisted that this practice has likely contributed to massive national debt levels that every Bahamian is obligated to pay “as successive governments fail to recognize past obligations in planning for future spending”.

Additionally, the deputy prime minister said the Minnis administration was faced with millions of dollars in recorded payments in the treasury system awaiting available cash and approval for checks to be disbursed.

He said many vendors can attest to going without payment for months leading up to the election.

These included salaries for groups of workers on the job empowerment program, pharmaceutical companies which threatened to cut off supply, insurance premiums, hurricane relief vendors and service contracts, according to Turnquest.