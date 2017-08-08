Police are investigating two more murders, including the murder of a murder suspect on bail.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, two men were sitting in a parked vehicle on Lily of the Valley Corner, off East Street, when the occupants of a dark colored car pulled up and shot them.

One of the men was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was rushed to hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

Police confirmed the deceased was on bail in connection with a murder case and was being electronically monitored.

In the second incident, shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Monday, a male was shot during an altercation with several other males outside a nightclub on Cowpen Road.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The country’s murder count is 84 for 2017.