Collie: Davis irresponsible in calling for PLP protest

It is “irresponsible” to suggest that the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) unfairly handled former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Cabinet minister Shane Gibson when he was brought before a magistrate’s court over bribery and extortion charges last Thursday, Free National Movement (FNM) Chairman Sidney Collie suggested yesterday.

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis said on Friday that he was “appalled and outraged” that Gibson, who had injured his foot, was “dragged” into court “hobbling”.

Speaking to The Nassau Guardian, Collie said, “The honorable Shane Gibson, a former minister, being brought in...handcuffs with an obvious injury is good public spectacle and gives fodder for Mr. Davis and the PLP to blow it up.

“If the police were minded they could have used their discretion to handle Mr. Gibson’s obvious injury differently, but it is not for me to second-guess the police.

“All I say is that there is a system that they (police) have been following and based on what I saw, what I have read and what I have been told, they have not deviated from that system.

“It is just convenient for Fred Mitchell [former minister of foreign affairs] and Philip Brave Davis and others to now use that particular example to play the victim card.”

When Gibson presented himself to the Central Detective Unit to meet with police last week Wednesday, he did not have use of his crutches, according to what The Nassau Guardian observed.

The next day, after he was transported to the magistrates’ court complex, Gibson exited a police car using crutches.

He used those crutches to enter the nearby police station.

A short time later he exited the station in handcuffs and no crutches.

He hopped up the stairs to court.

Anthony McKinney, Gibson’s lawyer, advised that Gibson injured his foot during a recent boating trip and that it was “not the result of any brutality”.

Davis condemned the “slave shaming” of former ministers of the government for what he said are non-violent alleged infractions.

He said PLPs are going to be asked to come together shortly and demonstrate “our contempt for these inhumane actions”.

Collie said Davis’ demonstration call is laughable.

“It is laughable because when it is convenient for them to recognize that justice is blind, that we have a justice system where all should be equal under the law, when they were in power everything was fine,” Collie said.

“But as soon as they are being judged by the same justice system they don’t want to recognize it.

“Mr. Davis knows better.”

Collie said the interim PLP leader is pandering to the “remnants of his supporters” and “playing up his position for the impending [PLP] convention”.

As for the potential demonstration, Collie said he doubts whether Davis has the standing in the PLP or the country to make it happen, but time will tell.

Collie called on the opposition leader to take a more responsible approach.

“From where I sit, I think he is making a mistake, a political mistake as well as a mistake as the leader of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition,” he said.

“Again, it is not for me to tell him how to run his show.