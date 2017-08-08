Three dead in GB car crash

Three people are dead following a traffic accident in Grand Bahama yesterday.

Police reported that shortly after 1 p.m. they were called to East Sunrise Highway and Gedney Drive after a 2006 GMC Sierra and a Nissan Tilda collided.

A 76-year-old woman died at the scene.

The remaining passengers of the Nissan were transported to hospital where two more died.

The male driver of the Sierra received minor injuries and was taken to hospital in a private vehicle.

The identities of the deceased and others involved in the accident were not revealed.

Police advised motorists to drive with extreme care and attention, to buckle up and to adhere to the speed limit.