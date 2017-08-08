Neil Ellis objects to Gibson’s treatment

Senior Pastor of Mount Tabor Full Gospel Baptist Church Bishop Neil Ellis has asserted that former Labour Minister Shane Gibson was “treated inhumanely” when he was escorted to court on Thursday to be arraigned on bribery and extortion charges.

Videos of Gibson hopping up the steps of the magistrates’ court complex were widely circulated.

His lawyer, Anthony McKinney, said he was injured in a boating accident.

“I have watched several videos of Mr. Gibson being escorted to the court. It was painful,” said Ellis in a message to congregants that was widely circulated on social media on Sunday.

“I have spoken with several individuals who personally observed what happened. My pain deepened, not just for the well-being of Mr. Gibson, but for the common good.

“I am aware that Mr. Gibson was called in for questioning by the police.

“I am advised that just prior to this he suffered an injury which required the aid of crutches for support.

“The videos I saw show that while being escorted by several officers to his arraignment, Mr. Gibson was made to abandon his crutches in order to be hand cuffed behind his back.

“Observers report and video affirms that he limped along the street and literally hopped up the steps to the level of the court.

“Based on the totality of the circumstances, including the nature of the charges, the presumption of innocence and Mr. Gibson's long-standing service to multiple sectors of our community and the nation itself, I have struggled mightily to understand what risk was being protected against that required the measure of inhumanity shown to Mr. Gibson.

“We are well served to be guided always by the simple admonition of St. Paul to the Galatians that we are to 'do unto others as we would have them do unto us'.

“This simple concept is so powerful that it is central to our shared values of civility.

“Any breach of this basic Christian principle, especially in the exercise of public duty, can result in serious and long lasting negative consequences for our nation.”

When Gibson presented himself to the Central Detective Unit (CDU) to meet with police on Wednesday morning, he did not use crutches.

The next day, after he was transported to the magistrates’ courts, Gibson exited a police car using crutches. He used those crutches to enter the nearby police station.

A short time later he exited the station in handcuffs and no crutches. He hopped up the stairs to court.

Gibson was charged in a magistrate’s court with 36 counts of various charges, including extortion and bribery.

He appeared before Supreme Court Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson about an hour later and was granted $40,000 bail with two sureties.

Gibson did not have to turn over his travel documents.

She ruled that Gibson is “not a flight risk and the court would not impose any travel restrictions” on him.

Gibson was also ordered not to interfere with any witness for the prosecution in the matter.

Ellis said while he has shown support privately, he wishes to “publicly affirm my prayerful support for the well-being of the entire Gibson family”.

“I affirm my deep conviction that the awesome God that stirred in Mr. Gibson the desire to serve our nation for decades in the trade union, and at the highest level of national service as a member of the Cabinet of The Bahamas, remains with him,” he said.

“It is so comforting to observe that he has the love and support of his wife of over 30 years and that of his immediate family.

“May God's grace continue with all of them as they provide the support to our brother that is so critical in these times.”

Ellis reminded church members that they are “obligated” to be their brother’s keeper and encouraged them to be slow to judge.

He said, “Even the law of man is rooted in the notion of innocence until proven guilty.

“The true strength of the church is not found in the cradle of comfort, but rather manifested in times of testing.

“Our motives must always be pure and our language, as the Apostle Paul admonished, be seasoned with grace.”