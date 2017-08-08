Three make it to women's 200m semi finals

LONDON, England -- All three Bahamians are through to the semi-finals of the women's 200 meters (m) at the 16th International Association of Athletic Associations’ (IAAF) World Championships, currently ongoing in London, England.

Tynia Gaither was the fist to book her ticket into the semi-finals, running a time of 22.98 seconds in her opening round heat. She finished second in her heat and will go into the semis tied with the ninth fastest time.

Olympic Champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo followed Gaither into the semis, easily winning her first round heat in 22.69 seconds. Miller-Uibo seemed to shut it down in the last 25 meters of the race, and still qualified for the semis with the second fastest time.

Not to be outdone, Anthonique Strachan was able to obtain one of the top three spots in her first round heat, thereby automatically qualifying for the semis. She finished third in her heat in 23.23 seconds.

In the semi-finals on Thursday, Strachan will be up first, running out of the first semi-final heat. She will run out of lane nine, and her race is set for 9:14 p.m. at the Olympic Stadium in London, 4:14 p.m. back in The Bahamas.

Miller-Uibo will run in the second semi-final heat. She will run out of lane seven, and her race is slated for 9:23 p.m. in London, 4:23 back in The Bahamas.

Gaither will run out of lane seven in the third semi-final heat. Her race is slated to be held at 9:23 p.m. in London, 4:23 p.m. back in The Bahamas.

The top two finishers from each semi-final heat, and the next two fastest times will move on to Friday’s final.