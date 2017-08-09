Speaker: No need for new House to consider STB ruling

Speaker of the House of Assembly Halson Moultrie said yesterday that as the government has withdrawn its appeal of a landmark Supreme Court ruling on the boundaries of parliamentary privilege, it is not necessary for the new parliamentary Committee on Privilege to consider the issue.

The PLP administration had appealed last year’s ruling by Justice Indra Charles that then Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald had breached the constitutional right to privacy of the environmental group Save The Bays (STB) by reading private emails of its members in the House.

It was Fitzgerald who moved a motion for the matter to be sent before the Committee on Privilege, chaired then by Mount Moriah MP Arnold Forbes.

It was unclear how far the committee got with its review.

When asked whether the Committee on Privilege appointed in May would pick up where the previous committee left off, Moultrie said the matter was presented under a previous term of Parliament and “as it stands now it would appear that the issue is dead”.

Asked how the judge’s ruling, which stands, impacts parliamentarians’ privilege, Moultrie said he will use his discretion in the best interest of national development at all times.

He said, “When events such as what happened with the previous Parliament occurs, it is the speaker who should really control the information that is permitted to be tabled or presented within the Parliament.”

However, he said his intention is always to “err on the side of exposure and disclosure”.

“Members of Parliament should have an unfettered right to represent the electorate and no attempt to whittle that down should, in my estimation, be tolerated by the Parliament,” the speaker said.

“...We have to be very, very careful that we honor the rule of law and that we also honor all the institution, and the various traditions that have been established under this model of the Westminster form of government that we have adopted.”

Additionally, the speaker said he believes there is an overlap among the branches of government and there is no “absolute separation of powers”, but a better balance must be struck for each branch of government to operate in a more autonomous way moving forward.

Charles ordered Fitzgerald, in his capacity as a government minister, to pay $150,000 in damages for the breach, and granted a permanent injunction barring parliamentarians from accessing or making public the personal information of the non-profit organization.

The ruling inflamed a cross section of parliamentarians, including then House Speaker Dr. Kendal Major, who warned about impeding on the separation of powers.

Members of the new committee are South Beach MP Jeffrey Lloyd; Yamacraw MP Elsworth Johnson; Mount Moriah MP Marvin Dames; Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP Philip Brave Davis and Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin.