Smith: Wilchcombe would be bad pick for PLP chairman

Former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) MP George Smith charged yesterday that an Obie Wilchcombe chairmanship would not be good for the PLP.

“I want what’s best for The Bahamas and what’s right for the people,” Smith said.

“I support and encourage those who will be delegates at the Progressive Liberal Party convention, which I expect will be sometime in October/November.

“I support the candidacy of Philip Davis for leader, Chester Cooper for deputy leader.

“The chairmanship of the Progressive Liberal Party should be held by either Alfred Sears or Raynard Rigby and a talented team of young and energetic young men and women should be elected vice-chairmen.

“We also need to add some fresh faces to the party’s headquarters.”

Cooper is the MP for the Exumas and Ragged Island. Rigby is a former PLP chairman and Alfred Sears was a minister in the first Christie cabinet. He ran unsuccessfully for the PLP in Fort Charlotte in the recent general election.

None of them has announced any plan to run for a position at the next convention.

Wilchcombe is also a former chairman of the PLP.

Speaking to Wilchcombe’s intentions to run for chairman, Smith said, “Obie Wilchcombe is perceived as part of the problem that got the PLP in this state we are in presently.

“If we are to restore the people’s faith in the party, then those who caused their faith and confidence to diminish cannot restore it.

“Therefore, I believe that in spite of the contribution Mr. Wilchcombe has made previously, a Sears or Rigby chairmanship would be best for the Progressive Liberal Party, in that we need to win back 54 percent of those who said they voted FNM to be rid of the former government.

“And we must embrace the very sharp minds and ability of those countless number of young people...to the tent of the Progressive Liberal Party.”

When asked whether Davis would fit in the same category as Wilchcombe as they both were members of the recent Christie Cabinet, Smith said, “I don’t think so, and I don’t think so for this reason.

"…I think Philip Davis is one of those in the Cabinet, and there were others, who tried to temper the government in many of the things that the people eventually came to distrust, question the government in.

“I firmly believe that Philip Davis was tempted on many occasions to even make his disagreement public, but in the interest of unity did not do so.

“I believe that he [did this] and I say there were others. Mr. Wilchcombe, I don’t think he is perceived to have been one of those who tried to get the former government on the right track to retain confidence of the Bahamian people.

“So I put Philip Davis in a different category and I think those people who know him, know that some of the things that happened, he would have not agreed to.

“But it didn’t get to the point where he was duty bound to separate from the government. Loyalty to the party would not permit him to do so.”

In a recent interview with The Nassau Guardian, Wilchcombe said he was still mulling the chairmanship run and intended to announce his plans in the next two weeks.

Wilchcombe served as PLP chairman in the 1990s.

PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts has said he will not seek the party’s chairman position at the next convention.

Roberts said that while Wilchcombe did not request his support, he has it.