Govt cleaning up ‘oversights’ in board appointments

The government is expected to conclude adjustments to its statutory boards and committees by next week, after several “oversights” were made on the recently released list, according to the prime minister’s press secretary, Anthony Newbold.

During his weekly press briefing yesterday, Newbold said, “The government boards have been taken in hand by the prime minister and the secretary to the Cabinet and are being reviewed and scrutinized to ensure that they are properly constituted.

“I want to say here that some of those boards are populated now by members appointed by the Progressive Liberal Party administration.

“More importantly than that, people have been appointed to boards because of the contribution they can make, not because they were PLPs or FNMs.

“Some of them are PLPs. Some of them are FNMs. As I said, some may be DNAs but they are there primarily because they have a contribution to make.

“There are some adjustments; as I said, those will be published shortly.”

When asked whether there is a timeline on the conclusion of the board adjustments, Newbold said it “probably has to [be concluded] sooner rather than later”.

“This is the second week, but hopefully by the end of next week we can be done with that; for people to just get on with the business of doing what they are supposed to do, which is to run these boards.”

The government named 104 boards and committees.

Ten members of Parliament were appointed as chairpersons on the various boards.

The list that was gazetted two weeks ago was fraught with “oversights”.

There was at least one dead person appointed to a board.

Bahamas Insurance Association (BIA) Chairman Emmanuel Komolafe expressed concern regarding the appointment of a non-executive chairman to the Insurance Commission.

He said the existing legislative and regulatory framework does not make provision for such an appointment.

When asked about the delay in the appointments, considering the former FNM administration’s criticism of the Christie adminstration’s pace in announcing its board appointments, Newbold said yesterday, “[We are] just trying to get it as correct as possible, and we acknowledge that there were some oversights and some mistakes made. But we are just trying to get it right.

“These people have important roles to play.”