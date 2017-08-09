Dames will address status of police chief at appropriate time

National Security Minister Marvin Dames said yesterday he will address the status of Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade “at the appropriate time” and as changes are made.

“I have no comments on that, as I continue to say,” said Dames outside the Office of the Prime Minister.

“We’re in the business of governing. We’re in the business of running a country, and that’s exactly what we’ll continue to do.

“As we move ahead and as changes are made, when it is an appropriate time we will address those changes, but right now I have nothing to say in respect to that.”

Reports that the commissioner will soon leave the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) and become The Bahamas high commissioner to the United Kingdom have been circulating for weeks.

The Nassau Guardian understands that authorities have been dodging media inquiries because they have been waiting on confirmation from the U.K. on Greenslade’s new position.

Greenslade has not responded to press inquiries about his future.

Greenslade, who previously served as acting commissioner, was appointed the sixth commissioner of police in an independent Bahamas on January 4, 2010.

The commissioner has faced persistent criticism over the high level of violent crimes in The Bahamas.

In 2011, the murder count was 127; in 2012, it was 111; in 2013, the count was 119; and in 2014, it was 122.

A new murder count was recorded in 2015 with 146 murders.

Last year, Greenslade said the country saw the “most significant overall decrease in crime in The Bahamas since the year 2004”.

There was a 24 percent decrease in murders. That amounted to 111.

The murder count for 2017 now sits at 83.

Last week, Acting Commissioner Anthony Ferguson said in an effort to mitigate high crime in the country, police will continue to increase high visibility through police presence.