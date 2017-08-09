Man on ammo charge gets six years

A man who claimed he found almost 1,400 rounds of ammunition while fishing was yesterday sentenced to six years in prison.

Javon Hanna, 24, pleaded guilty to five counts of possession of ammunition with intent to supply at his arraignment before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

Acting on information, police carried out a search of Hanna’s home at St. Bart’s Road in Golden Gates.

According to police prosecutor Inspector Edna Pratt, the officers found nothing illegal inside. But when they took the search outside, the officers found 1,398 rounds of ammunition of various caliber inside a bag in a banana patch.

The officers seized (78) 9mm bullets; (216) .45 bullets; (154) .40 bullets; (423) .223 bullets; and (527) 7.62 bullets.

Though Hanna initially denied that he intended to sell the bullets, he never said why he decided to keep the bullets rather than turn them over to the police.

The magistrate explained to Hanna that since he had more than 25 rounds of ammunition it was presumed that the intention was to sell them.

Hanna said, “I know it was wrong. I admitted because my cousin was staying with me and she’s in college; I didn’t want to mess up her future for my stupid mistake.”

Hanna, who did not have a lawyer, said that he and his friend, who is now dead, “stumbled upon” the bullets.

On questioning from the magistrate, Hanna said that he earned about $4,000 monthly as a landscaper and mortuary assistant.

In passing sentence, Ferguson-Pratt said that based on his reported income, Hanna was purely motivated by greed.

She noted that the 7.62 bullets were used in AK-47 assault rifles and the .223 ammunition was used in assault rifles that she said “were no match to our police force”.

Ferguson-Pratt said although no guns were seized, the volume and the variety of the ammunition seized demonstrated that the guns were “out there somewhere”.

She said she had a sentencing cap of seven years.

She imposed five concurrent six-year sentences and ordered that Hanna pay a $6,000 fine or spend an additional year in prison in relation to the 527 rounds of 7.62 ammunition.