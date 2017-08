Tyrone Saunders (right) is escorted into court yesterday. TORRELL GLINTON

Published: Aug 09, 2017

A 21-year-old man yesterday pleaded guilty to having an illegal gun. Tyrone Saunders stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged in relation to the seizure of a 9mm pistol and three rounds of ammunition. Ferguson-Pratt deferred sentencing to today. Add comment