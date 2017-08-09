Date:
sub_save_img

Man charged with manslaughter in Fox Hill shooting

  • Officers escort Kenyon Knowles into court yesterday. TORRELL GLINTON

ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Aug 09, 2017

A 22-year-old man is in prison on a manslaughter charge after he allegedly disarmed and killed a man with his own gun.

Kenyon Knowles, of Romer Street, Fox Hill, turned himself in to police with a lawyer and the firearm two days after Rahajgio Wright was shot dead at Armbrister Street on August 1.

Knowles was not required to enter a plea to the manslaughter charge when he made his initial court appearance yesterday before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

Prosecutors plan to fast-track the case to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). As the magistrate lacks jurisdiction to grant bail for the charge, he was remanded into custody.

Knowles makes his next court appearance on September 14 when it is expected that the VBI will be presented, ending proceedings before the magistrate and committing Knowles to stand trial in the Supreme Court.

Attorney Gina Morley appeared for Knowles.

Inspector Edna Pratt prosecuted.




