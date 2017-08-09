Gomez backs Ellis’ view that Gibson was treated inhumanely

Retired Anglican Archbishop Drexel Gomez yesterday supported a statement made by Senior Pastor of Mount Tabor Baptist Church Bishop Neil Ellis that former Labour Minister Shane Gibson was “treated inhumanely” when he was escorted to court on Thursday to be arraigned on bribery and extortion charges.

“I saw it as a letter of a pastor to his congregation, because the person of concern is a member of the congregation, and his wife is a [minister]... in the congregation,” said Gomez, referencing Ellis’ letter to congregants that was widely circulated on the weekend.

“So it seems to me a very appropriate thing for the pastor to be speaking to a congregation and asking the congregation for support in that particular situation.”

Videos of Gibson hopping up the steps of the Magistrates’ Court complex were widely circulated.

His lawyer, Anthony McKinney, said he was injured in a boating accident.

Ellis said in his message: “I have watched several videos of Mr. Gibson being escorted to the court. It was painful.

“I have spoken with several individuals who personally observed what happened. My pain deepened, not just for the well-being of Mr. Gibson, but for the common good.”

Ellis added that, “Based on the totality of the circumstances, including the nature of the charges, the presumption of innocence and Mr. Gibson's long-standing service to multiple sectors of our community and the nation itself, I have struggled mightily to understand what risk was being protected against that required the measure of inhumanity shown to Mr. Gibson.”

Gomez, who was contacted by The Nassau Guardian for comment, said, “If that is the way he (Ellis) feels, it is appropriate for him to express his opinion.

“And there are many others that have that view, because I share the view that there was no need whatsoever to treat Mr. Gibson the way they did, given his physical condition that was known to the police, that he should have been treated in a more humane manner.

“That has nothing to do with innocence or guilt.

“... I agree with Mr. Ellis’ comments about it.”

Gomez said, “I have never seen someone with a sprained ankle be treated that way. That’s what I am talking about. I have never seen anything like that.”

When Gibson presented himself to the Central Detective Unit (CDU) to meet with police on Wednesday morning, he did not use crutches.

The next day, after he was transported to the Magistrates’ Courts, Gibson exited a police car using crutches. He used those crutches to enter the nearby police station.

A short time later, he exited the station in handcuffs.

Gibson was arraigned on 36 counts of various charges, including extortion and bribery.

He appeared before Supreme Court Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson about an hour later and was granted $40,000 bail with two sureties.

Gibson did not have to turn over his travel documents.