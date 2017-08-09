Dame Joan: Davis’ call for protest inappropriate

Former Court of Appeal President Dame Joan Sawyer yesterday blasted Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis’ call for Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) members to be ready to demonstrate, charging that his comments were “inappropriate” and Davis “ought to know better”.

Last Friday, Davis said he was “appalled and outraged” that former Cabinet minister Shane Gibson, who injured his foot, was “dragged” into court, “hobbling”, and said PLPs will soon be called upon to demonstrate over such “inhumane acts”.

When called for comment, Dame Joan said, “It is not appropriate for any lawyer worth his salt to make comments on matters of that kind while it is still sub judice.

“In fact, to call on people to demonstrate against something while it is still in the precincts of the court is anathema to the rule of law, as the leader of the opposition should know.

“What is he doing? Does he understand what he is doing? Does he understand the ball he is playing with is full of nails and spikes? It is a dangerous game he is playing.

“You don’t play with justice like that.

“As a lawyer with some years’ experience, he ought to know better. Why raise it in the press, and why raise it now? Why not wait and see what the evidence is?”

PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts recently called on party supporters to “rise up and challenge” the Minnis administration and take to the “streets, march and demonstrate”.

Last Thursday, Gibson was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit extortion, two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, 15 counts of extortion, 16 counts of bribery and one count of misconduct in public office — 36 counts in total.

When Gibson presented himself to the Central Detective Unit (CDU) to meet with police last Wednesday morning, he did not use his crutches.

When he arrived at court, Gibson exited a police car using crutches. He used those crutches to enter the nearby police station.

A short time later, he exited the station in handcuffs. He hopped up the stairs to court.

Anthony McKinney, Gibson’s lawyer, told The Guardian and later the court, that Gibson injured his foot during a recent boating trip, and that it was “not the result of any brutality”.

Davis said he was appalled at the way police dealt with Gibson.

“It was obvious that the man was in physical pain,” he said.

Gibson was released on bail on Thursday.