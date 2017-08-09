Davis: Arrests damaging Bahamas’ reputation

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis said yesterday that while the arrests and subsequent arraignments of three former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) parliamentarians have hurt the party, those arrests will do even more damage to the country’s international image.

“We are hearing it already,” Davis told the media.

“We are getting calls not just from across the country, but from around the Caribbean about how these are being played out in the general public, particularly [from] the investment community.

“...Where is this going to be going?

“See, they may think that they are hurting the PLP; yes, while they may be hurting the PLP, they are doing more damage to the country.”

Davis said based on the advice he has received, he believes the outcome of these matters “will end just as all other witch hunts ended by the FNM”.

He also warned that lawsuits could be sought after in due time.

Davis also said the party is doing what it must to rally behind its members.

Former Minister of the Environment Kenred Dorsett was charged in a magistrate's court on July 13 with four counts of bribery, four counts of extortion and one count of misconduct in public office.

Former PLP Senator Frank Smith was charged on July 21 with 13 counts of extortion, one count of attempted extortion and a single count of bribery.

Last Thursday, former Minister of Labour and National Insurance Shane Gibson was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit extortion, two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, 15 counts of extortion, 16 counts of bribery and one count of misconduct in public office.

Davis condemned what he called the “slave shaming” of former ministers of the government for what he said are non-violent alleged infractions.

He was referring to the former ministers and the former senator being escorted to court in handcuffs.

Gibson also had a limp, the result of an injury on a recent boating trip, according to his attorney.

Davis has said PLPs are going to be asked to come together shortly and demonstrate “our contempt for these inhumane actions”.

To this, Free National Movement Chairman Sidney Collie called on Davis to be more responsible with his public statements and said the opposition leader’s call for a demonstration is “laughable”.