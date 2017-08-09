‘Govt won’t be intimidated’

While he did not speak directly to a claim that hit men have been hired to bump off several government officials, including the prime minister, in an attempt to stop the government’s “anti-corruption crusade”, National Security Minister Marvin Dames said he and his colleagues will not be distracted by people who believe that they can threaten or intimidate the Cabinet.

“No amount of threats are going to intimidate this government,” said Dames outside the Office of the Prime Minister.

“I’ve been at this before. So we’re not going to be distracted by persons believing or feeling as if they can intimidate however they choose.”

When asked specifically if he, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, Attorney General Carl Bethel and Minister of State for Legal Affairs Elsworth Johnson were threatened in any way, Dames said, “I’m not prepared to speak on that in any way, but I will say this, we’re a government and we govern by laws.

“And all of those who are in contravention of those laws will be made to account.

“No amount of intimidation or no amount of threats will change that.”

The hit men claim was carried yesterday by The Punch tabloid.

Dames said he believes some people have the wrong view of how the anti-corruption agenda works.

He reiterated that it is not the government that is investigating various agencies but it is the police who are simply doing their jobs.

“We have a responsibility,” he said.

“When we were on the campaign trail, one of the things we said we would do is that we would address public sector corruption. No one is barred from that. No one is free from that.

“If you’re a public figure, whether you’re a politician, PLP, FNM, DNA or whether you sit in some ministry of government, if someone comes and makes a legitimate complaint, or if the police see in other means that there is a need for them to step in and investigate, then they are going to investigate.

“We’re not sitting down with them saying, ‘Investigate this one’, or ‘Investigate that one’.

“I think that this is a misconception. It’s a misconception.”

Yesterday afternoon, Press Secretary for the Prime Minister Anthony Newbold said while he could not confirm the claims are true, Minnis is confident that he and his colleagues are in good hands.

“We don’t want to give any credence to that kind of report, but the prime minister has the utmost confidence in the officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force to protect [him] and his ministers,” Newbold said.

“The prime minister is protected by a very competent detail.

“The investigations in question will continue as long as there is credible evidence being produced and anyone with evidence should produce it instead of telling the media.”

On the campaign trail, a key promise made by the FNM was to tackle corruption in the public sector.

Since the Minnis administration came into office in May, three former parliamentarians have been arrested and charged in bribery and extortion matters.

In July, former Environment Minister Kenred Dorsett was charged with four counts of extortion, four counts of bribery and one count of misconduct in public office.

The following week, former PLP Senator Frank Smith was charged with 13 counts of extortion, one count of attempted extortion and one count of bribery.

Last week, former Labour Minister Shane Gibson was charged with 36 counts of various charges, including extortion and bribery.

Dames said no one is exempt from police investigations and no one is above the law.

He did not say whether security has been beefed up for ministers in the face of the alleged threats, but said that security is always a key plank for any government.