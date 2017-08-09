Date:
Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected today and tomorrow

Published: Aug 09, 2017

The Department of Meteorology today warned that a weather system over Central Bahamas could trigger pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms over parts of Central and Northwest Bahamas tonight and tomorrow, resulting in possible flooding in low-lying areas.

However, according to the special weather statement, further development of the system seems unlikely over the next few days. The Department of Meteorology is expected to update the public on the progression of the weather system later tonight.

