Parker-Edgecombe: ZNS, BIS won’t serve ‘propaganda’

Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Communication in the Office of the Prime Minister Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe assured yesterday that neither the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas nor Bahamas Information Services will be used for propaganda under the Minnis administration and said restructuring is underway at both institutions to ensure this.

“We have been going into all of the areas as far as communication is concerned,” Parker-Edgecombe said.

“ZNS in particular we are now restructuring.

“We are in our first phase of that restructuring exercise, having to do with the top management.

“We believe that by coming in and covering ZNS, and knowing exactly who is in place to get the job done, as far as steering that entity forward, will benefit us in the long run.

“There is going to be quite a number of phases to this restructuring exercise because there is a lot of work that has to be done.

“We know that we have the talent and the skill set there to make it the premiere broadcasting corporation of The Bahamas as we would have indicated in previous interviews.

“I do believe what is happening right now is going to lend great support to making sure we do better as a broadcast entity.

“Persons are there now who are going to make sure we move forward, and as you would have heard the prime minister state a while back, he is very serious about us moving away from being a propaganda machine.”

Parker-Edgecombe, a former journalist, said communications is very serious and it must be done right.

In June, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said his administration “freed up” the corporation so that its employees will be able to conduct the corporation’s business in a fair and professional manner.

He told management and staff of BIS and ZNS that they will be held accountable for their performance and professionalism.

“I don’t care whether you voted for me or not, that is immaterial,” Minnis said.

“Be professional, be transparent and be honest with the public.

“The chains that were on you yesterday have been broken.”

The prime minister said employees of either institution do not have to be concerned about political interference, advising that if any members of the Free National Movement call them to do something that is not professional, “don’t do it”.

He said, “Inform me, and he or she will be no more.”

In 1992, the Ingraham administration ended the government monopoly on broadcast and opened the airwaves, introducing private radio.

There has been a long-standing debate about the extent of political interference by successive governments at the corporation and whether ZNS has been given enough room to present unfavorable news concerning administrations of the day.