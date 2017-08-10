Crown drops murder charge

The prosecution yesterday discontinued a murder charge against Edlin Severe, one week after a jury was empaneled to determine his guilt or innocence.

The move followed days of legal discussions in the absence of the 12-member jury.

As Severe was not acquitted, the Crown could try him again.

When the case opened before Senior Justice Vera Watkins on July 31, the Crown alleged that Severe was one of three men involved in the January 2, 2014, drive-by shooting that claimed the life of Deon Brown.

The deceased was in the parking lot of Salem Union Baptist Church, off East Street, with friends when a champagne-colored car pulled up and the two rear seat passengers opened fire on the crowd.

Prosecutors allege that Severe was the driver of the car. Although Severe was accused of acting in concert with those gunmen, he was the only person charged in the case.

Two witnesses, who themselves are now in prison, claimed that they had no recollection of the events that led to Brown’s death.

They were declared hostile witnesses and their witness statements to police were put to them.

None of the witnesses identified Severe in their statements to police or in court.

Attorney Eleanor Albury represented Severe.

Darnell Dorsette, Abigail Farrington and Denard Brown prosecuted.