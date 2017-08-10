Sentencing hearing for man who killed coach

A man who admitted killing banker and volleyball coach Devince Smith over an alleged unwanted sexual advance deserves leniency, according to his lawyer.

At a sentencing hearing for Lamar Albury before Senior Justice Vera Watkins yesterday, attorney Michael Hanna conceded that Smith’s death was “heinous and brutal”, but he said that it was provoked by the continued assault by Smith.

Smith’s partially decomposed body was found in his St Alban’s Drive condo on December 21, 2015. He was stabbed 33 times and his throat was cut.

Smith turned himself in to police on January 4, 2016, after telling his father and brother what he did.

Hanna said that Smith allegedly grabbing Albury’s penis after showing him porn was sufficient to provoke the violent attack and that any other person would have reacted in the same way.

On the other hand, prosecutor Cordell Frazier suggested a sentence in the range of 18 to 35 years.

She said that Albury had opportunities to leave Smith’s home when he was allegedly first shown the porn; when Smith allegedly tried to grab his penis; and when Smith allegedly grabbed his penis.

She noted that Albury admitted to what he did and surrendered to police two weeks after the attack.

Frazier also said that Albury had shown remorse, but asked the court to also consider the seriousness and prevalence of the offense and the nature of the injuries.

Watkins will give her decision on sentencing on August 16.

Albury testified that he had a working relationship with Smith for about four months before the attack. According to Albury, Smith brought him to his home after 5 p.m. to do some painting.

Initially, he claimed that Smith had asked him to “link some girls” so they could have sex, but he was unable to find anyone.

Albury said Smith offered him some Hennessy, which he drank, before showing him what areas he needed painted.

Albury claimed that Smith sent him for a beer, and when he brought the drink to the bedroom, Smith was in his bed watching porn.

Albury vacillated between whether Smith attempted to grab, or actually grabbed his genitals.

However, he claimed that he had to use deadly force to get out of the home.

Although Albury noted that he was in shock, he said he washed up after killing Smith and wiped off his prints.