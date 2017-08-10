Govt employee verification process ‘going well’

As hundreds of civil servants lined up at government employee verification centers yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said despite a few “kinks” the government is satisfied with the process thus far.

Turnquest was unable to say how many employees had verified up to yesterday morning.

The government has mandated that all of its employees take part in an employee verification process by August 31 or face an interruption in their salaries.

The exercise began on Tuesday.

“The process took a little longer than we had hoped, but we are ironing that out,” said Turnquest on the sidelines of the orientation for parliamentarians at the Grand Hyatt, Baha Mar.

“Hopefully the process will start to go even smoother.”

Turnquest said the government is considering allocating additional resources to the process to cut down on lines and improve efficiency.

He said there was also some confusion among some employees about the documents needed to verify employment.

According to a notice from the Public Treasury Department, employees must bring either a Bahamian passport, Bahamian driver’s license, National Insurance Smart Card or voter’s card.

“There is also a question with respect to the identification documents that are required to be presented and a question as to whether you need one piece of documentation or identification or two; the question really was in respect to a document that had both, a picture and a birth date,” Turnquest said.

“So, you could not use your national insurance card because it didn’t have the birthday for instance, and the same with the driver’s license, so the passport was the preferred method for identification.

“But, again, we are working on the kinks and we’re pleased persons are coming in to be verified.

“The process seems to be going well.”

All monthly and weekly employed public officers in The Bahamas, including people living overseas, senators and members of Parliament, are required to participate in the process.

“We want to identify all of the legitimate workers in the civil service, including contract workers, so that at the end of the day we know our payroll is accurate and that we are not paying persons who are not engaged in actually working for the government,” he said.

Asked what prompted the process, the deputy prime minister said there is nothing unusual about this.

“It is done pretty much every five years,” he noted.

”Government can obviously selectively call for this kind of verification throughout its administration.”

The New Providence verification command center is located at the Public Treasury Department on East Street.