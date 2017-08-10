More tourism jobs to go

Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar revealed yesterday that more job cuts are to be made in the Ministry of Tourism.

Though he did not say when the cuts will come, or how many people will go, D’Aguilar assured the cuts won’t be severe.

“I’m sure there are one or two more to go, but nothing terribly significant,” he said.

“We are very mindful of the fact, and I don’t want to come off as too severe, but we are very mindful of the fact that people need jobs, but we also must be mindful of the fact that the core mission of the Ministry of Tourism is to grow the overall visitor count, or the total number of stopover visitors to our country, and therefore they bring significant spend to the country and create economic opportunities.

“You don’t grow employment by the government hiring more people.

“You want the private sector to grow and hire more people. That’s the route you want to take.”

He said, “We’ve got to somehow, in the most compassionate way possible, free up funds to embark on our overseas marketing campaign.”

The Ministry of Tourism on Grand Bahama made 11 employees redundant last Tuesday.

It announced last week that it intends to undertake a difficult process which involves reassignments, dissolution of certain departments, repatriations, retirement and terminations.

Former Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe has called on Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis to intervene, as the job cuts come at a time when the island’s economy is already “sluggish”.

D’Aguilar has since hit out at Wilchcombe’s failure to boost the industry despite the fact that there has been a 55 percent increase in employment under his leadership.

D’Aguilar said the Treasury has saved hundreds of thousands of dollars from the cuts.

“What we did in the restructuring exercise is look at those people, and these were only people who were employed within 20 days of the general election, and there were 22 people who were employed within 20 to 30 days of the general election,” he said.

“We said, can we absorb them, or is it more judicious to apply the funds, which was going to cost the treasury $750,000 to pay these people.

“Was it more judicious to claw back that money and reallocate it to marketing the destination to try and grow our overall foreign visitors to the country?”

He said, “...Trying to absorb all those people and find things for all of them to do is difficult given the fact that you have to allocate as much resources as you possibly can to actually market the great ideas these people are coming up with.”