Minnis pledges to take politics out of public service

ROYSTON JONES JR.
Guardian Senior Reporter
royston@nasguard.com

Published: Aug 10, 2017

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday pledged to take “politics out the public service” and warned his Cabinet and parliamentary colleagues that their job is to shape policy and not politically micro-manage their respective ministries and departments.

During the orientation of parliamentarians at the Grand Hyatt, Baha Mar, Minnis said employees will no longer be victimized in the public service because of their political beliefs.

He also warned that the government’s agenda will not be obstructed by those who oppose his administration.

“I do not want competent public officers sidelined or transferred just because they may not be a member of the governing party,” Minnis said.

“I intend to be a different prime minister.

“Meritocracy and performance will be the order of the day.”

Minnis said in his administration the status quo will change.

“I remind my ministers that our job is to set policy and not to try to be the chief administrator of the respective ministries,” he said.

“We must remember as ministers not to overly politicize our ministries.

“From my experience in government, I realized that there are necessary tensions between the political directorate and the public service.

“As politicians, we often want to move very quickly to advance areas of policy and program objectives.”

Despite his commitment to fair treatment, Minnis warned that he will not “tolerate anyone trying to obstruct the government’s agenda because of certain party politics”.

The prime minister insisted that the government is intent on improving the public sector with a focus on public servants, their training and advancement.

He said this will be done through a bipartisan approach.

