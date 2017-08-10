Death threats against ministers are real

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, Attorney General Carl Bethel, Minister of National Security Marvin Dames and Minister of Legal Affairs Elsworth Johnson have received death threats, The Nassau Guardian can confirm.

They have reportedly received extra security detail.

The threats, first reported in The Punch tabloid, are reportedly in relation to the government’s anti-corruption agenda.

The Guardian could not confirm last night whether the threats were reported to the police.

One senior officer said there was no record that they were reported.

On Tuesday, Dames said he and his colleagues will not be distracted by people who believe that they can threaten or intimidate the Cabinet.

“No amount of threats are going to intimidate this government,” Dames said.

“I’ve been at this before. So we’re not going to be distracted by persons believing or feeling as if they can intimidate however they choose.”

Press Secretary for the Prime Minister Anthony Newbold said while he could not confirm if the threats are true, Minnis is confident that he and his colleagues are in good hands.

“The prime minister is protected by a very competent detail,” he said.

“The investigations in question will continue as long as there is credible evidence being produced, and anyone with evidence should produce it instead of telling the media.”

On the campaign trail a key promise made by the FNM was to tackle corruption in the public sector.

This is not the first time death threats have been made against Minnis.

In March 2014, while in opposition, several senior FNMs, including Minnis, received a death threat by way of a letter.