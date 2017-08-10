BPL CEO says bonus justified

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) CEO Pamela Hill insisted yesterday that PowerSecure was deserving of the $1.1 million performance bonus it was awarded by the Christie administration because under BPL there has been an increase in reliable power.

“We see ourselves as a real partner to the company (BPL) and not just someone who, like a painter, just comes in and paints your house and is only focused around price,” said Hill after speaking at a meeting of the Rotary Club of South East Nassau at East Villa yesterday.

“As a partner to the company, we have worked to make sure that there have been improvements in the company over the past year.

“Some things are going to take time. As we can imagine, nothing can be resolved in a very overnight fashion.”

Hill said BPL has added new generation on the Family Islands, an additional 40 megawatts of rental generation on New Providence, new phone lines for customers to easily reach BPL and has a more active presence on Facebook and Twitter.

But BPL has come under fire for its level of service and higher fuel charges.

The Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB) recently pointed to an increase in household energy costs, with an almost 50 percent increase in BPL’s fuel charge year-on-year.

BPL has also had challenges in the last month servicing electricity in Abaco and Exuma as well as some portions of Bimini.

When asked if the bonus was justified, Hill said, “We have seen higher reliability.

“I know that is always tough to have something to compare it against, because really the ultimate comparison is no outages, not anywhere, not anytime, not more than a second if they occur.

“Of course, we have outages that are longer than that.

“So by that metric it does seem like a strange animal. However, when we think about the overall improvements, the step by step improvements that have been made in the company, I think the value proposition has been there for our customers and we look forward to having earnest dialogue around hard topics like a rate adjustment so that we are able to pursue even more on behalf of our customers.”

In February 2016, the Christie administration signed an agreement with PowerSecure providing for a guaranteed management fee of $2 million a year, but the company can get up to $5 million a year with $3 million representing a bonus equal to 150 percent of the base fee.

The management services agreement has an initial term of five years, with the option to extend it for an additional five years upon the mutual agreement of BPL and PowerSecure.

The Nassau Guardian recently revealed that the top four executives of BPL collectively earn $1 million annually. Former Bahamas Electricity Corporation (BEC) Executive Chairman Leslie Miller said that is “mind-blowing”.

He insisted that Bahamians can run the company.

Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister has said that the new board of BPL will review everything related to the company, including the deal with PowerSecure.

The Nassau Guardian understands that the Minnis administration is unhappy with what PowerSecure has delivered and is exploring a way out of the arrangement.