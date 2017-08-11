Great Commission Ministries calls for help

Great Commission Ministries Executive Director Minalee Hanchell speaks with The Nassau Guardian yesterday.

Photos: AHVIA J. CAMPBELL

Published: Aug 11, 2017

Great Commission Ministries (GCM) has been “stagnant” for over two years and has been seeing a decline in donations for over a decade, its management team has said.

The non-profit organization, which provides food and shelter for the poor, is in dire need of assistance and still needs at least $50,000 per month to stay afloat, according to Executive Director Minalee Hanchell.

In 2015, the ministry told The Nassau Guardian that most donations had stopped because of the economic recession. It also said the implementation of value-added tax that year added to the burden.

GMC President Bishop Walter Hanchell called out for “somebody with compassion” to assist the ministry on the mission to help as many people as it can, but the ministry feels those calls have fallen on deaf ears.

Not much has changed.

“We are very grateful to persons who donate monies and groceries that can help, because the greatest need is groceries and to get meat to cook for the people we feed every day,” Hanchell said.

“We are also grateful to the government for the grant they have given us.

“But on average if we can get $50,000 to $60,000 a month, that can keep things effectively flowing.

“That goes towards food, rent, electricity, operation expenses and various things we need for various programs.

“We have some faithful volunteers, but volunteers are also needed now to help in the children and youth programs.”

On average, 250 people depend on the ministry for food per day, according to Minalee Hanchell.

That does not include the nearly 50 people whom the ministry delivers food to.

Hanchell told The Nassau Guardian that it hurts to have to turn people away because they do not have enough food or supplies to give.

“At this time, after 30 years, we are just grateful for the thousands of persons who have been helped from the ministry, but we know that more could’ve been done if we had more funding,” she said.

“Even now, foundation has been laid on a 70-bed emergency shelter that we want to get completed.

“It hurts when you have to turn people away... because we don’t have any space.

“We don’t like to turn people away if we don’t have groceries.

“But the main thing is we want to get these things handled and completed.

While the ministry has called for donations for its day-to-day operations, it is also requesting help with its latest project – a shelter for women and children called Faith House.

Donations can be made at the ministry on Wulff Road.

GCM started in 1987 with the aim of providing shelter for the homeless; distributing groceries and clothing to the needy; providing hot meals for the hungry and needy; acting as a save-the-children club for abused and neglected children between ages five and 19; providing drug rehabilitation for substance abusers; providing assistance for fire and disaster victims and offering leadership training.







