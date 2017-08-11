Tough life for mother of seven on unemployment line

Tredia Johnson has not had a job in four years.

Johnson, a 32-year-old mother of seven, admitted that some nights she has to go to bed hungry because she doesn’t have enough money.

“As long as I make sure my children eat, I don’t mind going hungry a night or two,” she said outside her Wilkinson Street home yesterday.

Her home, run down with the roof caving in, doesn’t have electricity. Her sister, who has a home on the same property, runs a drop cord from her house to Johnson’s.

Johnson was a cleaner at a hotel but was let go.

“I got pregnant with my little boy right there,” she said, pointing to her four-year-old on the porch.

He quickly ran inside the home.

“It was a cleaning company and they said they couldn’t have me working there anymore because I was pregnant.”

According to the last Labour Force Survey, unemployment in The Bahamas stood at 11.6 percent.

The report, with a reference period of October 24-30, 2016, said 14,925 women were unemployed at the time.

Johnson said she is still looking for work but spends most of her days at her two-bedroom home with her children.

“I am seeking employment but I won’t lie, I didn’t graduate from school,” she said.

“So I’m not good in certain things. I’ve only had certain jobs, pump attendant and cleaning. It’s very hard to find a job. I’m a good worker.”

She was watching television and eating some curry with her children when The Nassau Guardian knocked on her door.

“It’s not easy,” she said.

“Their daddy isn’t around right now. It’s really tough.

“Just imagine waking up and trying to find the first dollar to try feed your children. Going to bed with no money and then have to try to depend on someone to help you. It’s tough. If I don’t plait a few people’s hair, it’s tough.”

Johnson’s rent is $40 a week. However, she said her landlord has told her that she has to find a new place to live because the home is falling apart.

Worse still is the crime problem.

Just the night before, Johnson said, she heard gunshots ring out around midnight.

“I had to grab my children and get low because, as you can see, the house is old,” she said.

She mainly depends on social services to feed her children.

“Social service right now is $189 and that only lasts me for two weeks,” she said.

“My children are big eaters.”

Johnson’s children are 17, 14, 12, 11, seven, four and a one-year-old girl named Faith.

Faith clung to her mother’s leg throughout most of The Guardian’s interview with Johnson.

When asked if her children understand what she goes through, Johnson said, “My bigger ones sometimes don’t understand. They always think I’m always supposed to have it. The little set don’t.”

But Johnson said she doesn’t intend to have anymore children.

“I’m on the shot right now,” she said.

“I wanted to get tied off but the doctor said I’m too young.”

She doesn’t regret having her children though.

“My children are blessings and I don’t regret them,” she said. “My daughter, who is 17, sometimes if she has it, sometimes she helps me out.”

Her eldest daughter graduated high school in 2016, but hasn’t found a job either.

Unwed mothers accounted for 62 percent of live births in The Bahamas in 2013, according to the Department of Statistics’ Vital Statistics Report 2013.

According to the Household Expenditure Survey 2013 Report, 43,000 people were living in the poverty line in The Bahamas at that time. The report was published in 2014.

The absolute poverty line — the minimum required for an individual to meet his or her basic needs — stands at $4,247 annually.

Households headed by women, which accounted for 47 percent of all poor households, had a higher rate of poverty than households headed by men, according to the survey.

New employment numbers are set to be released today.