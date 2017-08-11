Major insists carnival spending justified

Former Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Thompson’s suggestion that the Bahamas National Festival Commission (BNFC) has questions to answer over its spending on the three Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival events in the last three years is not supported by the facts, former BNFC Chairman Paul Major indicated yesterday.

In a letter to the editor, Major said the BNFC has been transparent and accountable at all times.

Thompson, a Trinidadian, offered to investigate the first two carnivals free of charge, noting that he never knew carnivals in Trinidad to cost as much as those in The Bahamas.

He said he believes a police investigation into the matter would lead to court action.

But Major said a simple Google search shows that the Trinidad and Tobago government spent a combined $131 million on its carnival festivals over the last three years.

The Bahamas government spent $25.3 million on Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival over the same period – 81 percent less in “start up mode”.

The government budgeted $9 million for the event, but spent $13.1 million, according to Major.

According to the commission, the 2016 carnival cost $9.8 million, with the government subsidizing $8.1 million of that amount.

The government subvention for carnival this year was approximately $4 million.

Major said all accounting records and files are available for full review by anyone interested.

He said the BNFC’s accounts have been independently audited, and those reports are also available for review at the discretion of the government.

“As with any other business, the initial start-up cost is high to ensure brand recognition and product acceptance,” he wrote.

“Bahamian small and medium businesses benefitted tremendously from the carnival, as they were the major beneficiaries of the expenditure, which no doubt expanded and diversified the local cultural sector.

“The investment was a good one, which has established The Bahamas on the international calendar of festivals in a record three years.

“Bahamians and foreigners have embraced Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival beyond our initial expectations.”

Major added that there were two cases of fraud which surfaced involving around $40,000, which were immediately turned over to authorities and these matters are still before the courts.

Reportedly, money was stolen through the issuance of two fraudulent checks.

The commission said carnival’s overall economic impact on gross domestic product in 2016 was $70 million, but data on visitor arrival and spending for the event period has not been made available.